Boxing: In training return, Nesthy Petecio vows to go all out to reach Olympics

World champion female boxer Nesthy Petecio promised to work her tail off when she returns to live training at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba city, Laguna.

Petecio said she wanted to catch the last bus to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics via the final Olympic qualifier in Paris in May.

"Kung nung nag-prepare ako sa worlds umiyak ako sa training, ngayon kung kailangang sumuka ako sa training gagawin ko," said Petecio, one of Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines' top boxers, in the recent episode of The Chasedown.

The ABAP is the sport's national governing body.

Petecio settled for online training sessions during the pandemic, even renting an apartment in Digos city, Davao del Sur, to get to a nearby gym.

But she acknowledged being limited by restrictions enforced due to the pandemic.

"Mahirap mag-training sa labas dito. Di mo alam baka damputin ka na lang ng pulis dahil bawal dito," she said.

Losing weight is one of Petecio's primary concerns as she gained pounds, especially during the holiday season.

She hopes she and her team can accomplish much in training in the next few months.

"Medyo hindi enough pero gusto kong makuha ang slot na ito gusto kong makapasok dito kung kailangang magtriple sa training gagawin ko talaga para makuha ang kondisyon ko," said Petecio.

She and her teammates are due to fly to Manila this January 9, before heading to their bubble training in Laguna.

Other Filipinos shooting for an Olympic slot in the qualifiers in Paris are Carlo Paalam (light flyweight), Rogen Ladon (flyweight) at Ian Clark Bautista (bantamweight).

Irish Magno (flyweight) and Eumir Felix Marcial (middleweight) have already qualified for the Tokyo Games.