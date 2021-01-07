Ahead of entry into bubble, Olympic hopefuls reminded of protocols

MANILA, Philippines -- Before they head into the Inspire Sports Academy for a training camp this month, members of the country's boxing, karate, and taekwondo teams were given a virtual orientation by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

The athletes, who are seeking qualification for the Tokyo Olympics later this year, were briefed on the protocols that they have to follow inside the "bubble" in the Calamba facility.

"We called for this meeting to emphasize the safety protocols you will be needing for this Olympic training bubble," said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez, who along with chef de mission Nonong Araneta led the online briefing.

"I am confident that we can all adjust to this, but know that your safety is paramount to the PSC," Fernandez added.

Araneta, for his part, stressed that the athletes' safety is "paramount" inside the bubble.

"I wish all of you the best for your qualifiers so that we can bring more glory to Philippine sports," he also said.

A total of 46 athletes and coaches will train in the facility in Calamba, Laguna, where they will be required to strictly follow the protocols crafted by the Medical Scientific Athletes Services (MSAS).

According to MSAS unit head Dr. Randy Molo, athletes will undergo RT-PCR testing prior to entry and then again upon entry. They will also be tested several times while they are inside the bubble.

Athletes and coaches are thus encouraged to restrict their movement 14 days before entry, and restrict their interactions seven days before their entry into the facility.

"From today, everyone must reconsider all the places and people they will be interacting with," said Molo.

Delegates will be subjected to another round of RT-PCR tests inside the facility, and will be billeted in isolated rooms. Results are to be relayed by the COVID Enforcement Team, headed by Dr. Janis de Vera of MSAS.

"Athletes and coaches will be billeted in single and double occupancy rooms, with pick-and-go scheme in food distribution all throughout the bubble," De Vera said.

Philippine Sports Institute national training director Marc Velasco added that the MSAS Medical Unit, Rehabilitation Unit, Strength and Conditioning Unit, Sport Massage Unit, Sports Physiology, Sports Nutrition and Sports Psychology Unit will be available to serve the Olympic hopefuls via live and virtual consultations.

"The PSC is here for your needs as we work to keep the integrity of the bubble," said Velasco.

The boxing team will arrive on January 15, followed by the taekwondo team on January 16, and the karate team on January 17. All travel orders are being arranged by the PSC.

Inspire Sports Academy head of sales JM Pilares and his team were also present in the meeting and briefed the national athletes on house rules, available amenities and other useful information inside the venue.

"We at Inspire are honored and excited to host our national team in preparation for the Olympics," he said.

Inspire Sports Academy previously hosted the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup in November, as well as the training camps of TNT Tropang Giga and the Philippine men's national basketball team.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on December 15 approved the recommendation for the resumption of training for the national team qualifying for Tokyo Olympics.

