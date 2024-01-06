The Uratex 3x3 teams. Handout/Uratex.

MANILA -- The 3x3 teams of Uratex will open 2024 by competing in the Jumpshot 3x3 International Tournament in Singapore this weekend.

Uratex Dream and Uratex Tibay will be in action at the Bukit Panjang Plaza for the event.

Kaye Pingol spearheads the Dream side as she links up with Sam Harada, Mikka Cacho, and Eunique Chan.

Tibay, on the other hand, will lean on Shanda Anies, Ma. Cecilia Junsay, April Siat, and Ford Grajales.

The Singapore tilt serves as part of the Uratex clubs' build-up for the Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2 in February.

Tibay will play BAS Women A and J3 of Singapore, Dinoman Hansol of Korea, and Yokohama Gflow of Japan in Pool A; while Dream has been drawn in Pool B together with BAS Women B and Regina of Singapore, CT Tigers of Thailand, and Malaysia Rising Star.

Other Filipino players will also compete for other teams as imports, with Allana Lim joining J3 and Julia Mae Barroquillo enlisted by Regina.

Only the top two teams will advance to the semifinals for a chance to win the USD4,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile, TNT Triple Giga, composed of Samboy de Leon, Matt Salem, Rey Telen, and Xyrus Torres; and Kabayan Pilipinas, made up of David Carlos, Kirt Joshua Jungoy, Eldridge Ocana, and Myanmar's Thiha Htin, will fly the country's flag in the men's side.

