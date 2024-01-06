Denden Lazaro-Revilla in Choco Mucho. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Denden Lazaro-Revilla's move to the Creamline Cool Smashers is many things.

It's a reunion with her friends and teammates from the Ateneo de Manila University. It's one of the best liberos of her generation joining a championship team.

It's a loaded squad adding another leader and a still-capable player to its roster.

But for Lazaro-Revilla, her move from Choco Mucho to Creamline is all about growth.

"I'm looking forward to a lot of things [with Creamline]," Lazaro-Revilla told ABS-CBN News on Saturday, a couple of hours after her move to the Cool Smashers was formalized. "I'm definitely excited to be in the same team as my friends and old teammates."

In Creamline, Lazaro-Revilla reunites with Ateneo teammates Alyssa Valdez and Ella de Jesus. They powered the Blue Eagles to back-to-back UAAP championships in 2014 and 2015, with Lazaro cementing her reputation as a top-tier libero in the process.

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

They played together in one club in 2016, for BaliPure in the Shakey's V-League Season 13 Open Conference. But Lazaro transferred to Cocolife in 2017, and it would take seven years for her to join Valdez and de Jesus in one team again.

As a bonus, they will be joined in Creamline by Bea de Leon, who was a rookie middle blocker when Ateneo won their second straight championship in Season 77. The Cool Smashers also announced De Leon's signing on Saturday.

"It's been a hot minute since I last played together with them," said Lazaro-Revilla. "I'd say a lot has changed, but it's more of growth."

"I've had a lot of learning experiences with my previous teams that helped me grow and mature as a player and as a person," she added.

The libero will bring that maturity and experience to the Cool Smashers, but Lazaro-Revilla also knows that in Creamline, she will only continue to learn. It's an opportunity that she eagerly welcomes.

"I expect to learn from them and the rest of the team, and of course, to contribute whatever I can to the team," said Lazaro-Revilla. "Creamline is a champion team because of the culture they have, so I look forward to thrive and grow with them."

"I'm just very eager and willing to be part of the team," she added. "Learn and grow through the process with them. Whatever support I can give, I'll contribute with the best of my abilities."

PLAYER MOVEMENT

In Creamline, Lazaro-Revilla (L) reunites with some of her teammates in Ateneo -- including Alyssa Valdez and Ella de Jesus. Mark Cristino, ABS-CBN News/File.

The Cool Smashers have been the standard of excellence in the PVL for several years now, and in the 2023 season they won two of the three championships at stake. In the finals of the Second All-Filipino Conference, they swept Lazaro-Revilla's former team, Choco Mucho, to add another trophy to their collection. Valdez shone down the stretch of Game 2 -- an epic, five-set affair played in front of a record crowd at the Araneta Coliseum.

But Creamline also had several other heroes in that game, including former MVPs Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, and setter Kyle Negrito who has stepped into the crucial role left by Jia Morado-de Guzman.

"I look forward to playing with all of them," said Lazaro-Revilla, "And learning from Coach Sherwin [Meneses] and the rest of the coaching staff."

Plenty has changed in the Premier Volleyball League since that instant classic. F2 Logistics has disbanded, and their players have now joined with different clubs. Ced Domingo, for so long a stalwart of Creamline, confirmed her commitment to the Akari Chargers on Saturday.

For Lazaro-Revilla, all the player movement can only mean one thing.

"Teams are always looking to find the best mix of players and coaches that will give that competitive edge to win championships," she said. "In my opinion, 2023 had a very competitive playing field."

"By the looks of it, 2024 will be even more exciting."

RELATED VIDEO