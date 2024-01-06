Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla. Photos from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Defending champion Creamline had just made a gutsy move to ensure that the All-Filipino title is still in their hands next conference.

Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla have departed Choco Mucho Flying Titans and are now headed to their sister team Creamline Cool Smashers, the team announced on Saturday.

The development also came after Caitin Viray left Choco Mucho for an unannounced team.

With the addition of De Leon and Lazaro-Revilla at its core, the Cool Smashers look to sustain their dynasty in the PVL, having won the last three All-Filipino titles.

Arguably the most successful PVL team with a total of seven titles., Creamline has not dropped further from a third-place finish in the league since 2017.

De Leon and Lazaro-Revilla will join the star-studded lineup of skipper Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, and Michele Gumabao, among others.

The Flying Titans, meanwhile, who had a breakthrough campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2nd All-Filipino Conference, are now missing key players heading into the 2024 season.

They bagged a silver medal for the first time but were swept by their sister team in the finals, 2-0, last month.

Their new recruits have not yet been announced, but surely, reigning Most Valuable Player Sisi Rondina, Deanna Wong, Kat Tolentino, and Maddie Madayag will need help to repeat their performance last conference.

