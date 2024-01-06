PBA: Meralco starts year right with win over Magnolia

Meralco import Shonn Miller in action against Magnolia. PBA Images.

MANILA – The Meralco Bolts snagged an 85-80 win over the Magnolia Hotshots on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the University of San Agustin Gym in Iloilo.

Both teams have already secured postseason berths, with Magnolia still at the top with a 9-2 card, while Meralco improved to 7-2.

Debuting for the Bolts was import Shonn Miller, who did what was expected of him, stuffing the stat sheet with 33 points on 13/24 shooting, 22 rebounds, and four steals.

Chris Newsome also contributed to the victory with 13 markers, including clutch free throws which paved way for the road victory.

Magnolia import Tyler Bey had an inefficient shooting night, only clinching six field goals out of 18 attempts. Despite that, he had 23 points, 16 boards, and three steals. Mark Barroca, meanwhile, added 18 of his own.

It was a neck-and-neck battle, as both teams refused to give an edge until the payoff period.

The balance was tipped when Meralco rolled to an 11-0 run in the fourth chapter, sparked by a Newsome layup for a 73-61 cushion.

Magnolia import Bey made sure to not concede the match easily, leading the pack to an 11-1 rally of their own, 74-72.

Cliff Hodge scored his first basket just in time to give Meralco a 5-point lead entering the last minute of the encounter, but Tey and Barroca colluded to make it an 81-80 ballgame.

It went down to wire but the Hotshots failed to sink their three-point attempts, while Newsome nailed all his clutch charities after getting fouled in the dying moments which sealed the victory for the Bolts.

The Scores:

MERALCO 85 – Miller 33, Newsome 17, Quinto 8, Caram 6, Maliksi 5, Banchero 3, Hodge 3, Rios 2, Bates 2, Black 2, Almazan 2

MAGNOLIA 80 – Bey 23, Barroca 18, Abueva 10, Jalalon 8, Eriobu 5, Lee 4, Sangalang 4, Dela Rosa 3, Mendoza 3, Laput 2, Tratter 0, Dionisio 0

QUARTERS: 20-16, 35-37, 57-58, 85-80