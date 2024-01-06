Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao and former TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. PBA Images.

MANILA – Coach Yeng Guiao slammed former TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after he went behind the Elasto Painters' bench and got tangled in a heated exchange with the Rain or Shine mentor.

The verbal altercation between the two in the dying minutes of the match eclipsed the Elasto Painters' huge win over the Tropang Giga, 119-112, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Guiao shed light on the matter after the game, and said what Hollis-Jefferson did was "disrespectful."

"We were surprised he was behind our bench. Nagulat kami, ba't siya ando'n. That's disrespectful. Totally disrespectful. Nobody does that, approaching the bench of the other team," Guiao said to reporters.

"I don't know what he was doing there. I don't know if I've seen that in my 33 years of coaching in the PBA. In the heat of the game, somebody speaks behind our bench," stressed Guiao.

Rondae was enraged at the technical foul called with 49 seconds left on his brother Rahlir, who then was having a massive 50-point output.

The elder Hollis-Jefferson served as Rondae's substitute import for the Tropang Giga after an apparent neck injury in the East Asia Super League.

"That’s our area. And not just behind our bench, we have staff behind our bench. That’s a dangerous thing to pull. And hindi ko alam kung ano'ng nangyari sa kanya. Kung tinopak yung [redacted]. Hindi ko alam kung ano ang ginagawa nun."

The vocal Rain or Shine mentor said the match was fine until the unfortunate verbal spat.

“Maayos naman ‘yung laro. Actually it’s a beautiful game. It’s a nice game. I think the fans would love a game like that. Maybe he just got emotional, or frustrated. But you don’t take it out that way,” Guiao concluded.

The victory gifted Rain or Shine (5-5) an outright playoff spot, while TNT is still in the hunt with a 4-6 card.

The Elasto Painters now have a five-game winning streak after a regrettable 0-5 start in the conference.