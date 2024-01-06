Danny Kingad of the Philippines during his match against Xie Wei of China for the ONE Championship “Fire and Fury” event held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 31, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Filipino MMA fighter Danny "The King" Kingad doesn't mind facing an old foe again in Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu, given how their careers have transpired since they last met.

Kingad and the now #4-ranked Wakamatsu will battle at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, on 28 January, in a crucial clash between two flyweight contenders.

Their first bout at ONE: Conquest of Heroes in September 2018 was Wakamatsu's ONE Championship debut, with Kingad securing a unanimous decision win.

Since then, the Japanese fighter has put together a solid resume, beating former ONE flyweight world champion Geje Eustaquio, former bantamweight world title contender Reece McLaren, and promising Chinese heavy hitter Hu Yong.

"When Yuya was offered to me, I didn't really mind facing him again because we're meeting as contenders now," said Kingad, who believes that his rematch against Wakamatsu might be his key towards getting another world title shot.

"He deserves to fight a fellow contender because he's been performing well, and we're fighting in (his home country of) Japan. So I'm excited for this match," he added.

Since beating Wakamatsu, Kingad has remained near the top of the division. He has wins over the aforementioned McLaren, veteran Japanese studs Tatsumitsu Wada and Senzo Ikeda, and rising stars Xie Wei and Eko Roni Saputra.

If Kingad scores another impressive win, he believes that he'll be ready for a shot against reigning divisional champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

"For sure if I beat Yuya right now, I think I deserve a shot at DJ," he said.

"It still depends on ONE, but a win here and I believe I deserve a shot against the champion or the #1 contender. But the goal, of course, is still to get another shot at the GOAT."

Not only does he expect to beat Wakamatsu, he expects to do something he wasn't able to do the last time out – finish his opponent.

"My prediction? Second round," Kingad said. "I'll finish him in the second round. I really don't want this fight to last."

