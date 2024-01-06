Filipinas to be honored in PSA Awards Night

The Philippine Women’s National Football Team wave to fans during a homecoming motorcade and meet-and-greet in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on August 5, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The history-making Philippine women's national football team will be honored by the Philippine Sportswriters Association during its annual awards night on January 29.

The Filipinas made history many times over in 2023, none more important than when they made their debut in the FIFA Women's World Cup in July -- marking the first time that the Philippines played at the biggest stage of football.

They showed that they could compete with the best in the world, as their stint was highlighted by a 1-0 upset of co-host New Zealand in the group stages.

While the Filipinas fell short of advancing to the knockout phase, their remarkable campaign brought great honor and pride to the country.

The Filipinas will be recognized with the ‘Golden Lady Booters’ Special Award during the San Miguel Corporation-PSA Annual Awards Night at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel on January 29.

As early as 2022, the Filipinas made headlines when they reached the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, punching their ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They faltered against Sweden, 2-0, in their debut before notching a breakthrough win against New Zealand.

Their campaign ended with a 0-6 loss to powerhouse Norway.

Also in 2023, the Filipinas competed in the Asian Games, where they reached the quarterfinals. They also reached the second round of the Olympic qualifiers.

