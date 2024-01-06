Ced Domingo penned a farewell letter to her former PVL squad Creamline on Instagram. (Photo: @clndmgo/Instagram)

MANILA – Ced Domingo has chosen a different path as she is set to return to the Philippines in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) with the Akari Chargers.

The decision to leave the Creamline Cool Smashers was not easy, as Domingo parted ways with the club she helped to four PVL titles – twice in Open Conferences, once in the 2022 Invitational, and another in the First All-Filipino in 2023.

The 2022 Invitational championship may be the sweetest for Domingo, as it was then that she won the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy.

The multi-awarded middle blocker had to leave the Cool Smashers last October 2023 to play as an import for Nakhon Ratchasima VC in Thailand.

"Leaving Creamline is always a hard decision. That's how it felt in October, lalo na biglaan yung Thailand stint offer, but I thought this opportunity doesn't come often so I grabbed it," Domingo said about her brief campaign in Thailand.

The difference this time is that she will now see the Cool Smashers on the other side of the court with certainty.

"No regrets, 'cause there are so much learnings here na I know I will cherish from this. And this time, another hard decision to leave them for good. Honestly, the management has always been so understanding and until the last conversation l had with [Creamline team manager] Sir Alan [Acero], I still really felt valued kaya l will always have high respect to the whole Creamline family," she added.

Domingo is now looking forward to trying a new system in Philippine volleyball other than Sherwin Meneses's.

"It's been a long time since lumipat ako ng team so I'm very much excited to try a new system and environment. And knowing Coach Taka [Minowa] will be the head of the volleyball operations, I know that we will be in good hands," said the former FEU standout.

On Instagram, she thanked her former team, and volleyball fans were quick to give positive comments about her decision.

"It was an amazing 5 years, Creamline! Beyond grateful to everyone! My coaches, teammates, management, supporters — once I call my family, my home. It was an honor playing alongside you all!! I’ll cherish everything forever. No goodbyes, just see you around," Domingo said.