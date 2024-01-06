Ced Domingo. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – After a short stint in the Thailand League with the Nakhon Ratchasima VC, volleyball player Ced Domingo is set to return to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) in the Philippines.

Domingo, the former captain of the Philippines women's national under-23 volleyball team, has signed up with the Akari Chargers, the team announced on Saturday.

Domingo is still in Thailand as an import, but she will play for the Chargers once she returns to the country.

The prolific middle blocker, who was also a former Finals MVP, said it was hard for her to depart Creamline.

"Leaving Creamline is always a hard decision. That's how it felt in October, lalo na biglaan yung Thailand stint offer, but I thought this opportunity doesn't come often so I grabbed it," Domingo said.

The "overwhelmed" Domingo also said a lot of opportunities came around, but she chose a team at ease and said she was happy to sign with the Chargers.

"Nakaka-overwhelm yung mga pangyayari. Ganun pala yun, pag binuksan mo yung pinto tapos ang daming kumakatok, talagang nakaka-overwhelm. Gratefully, my VP family helped me sort things out," said Domingo.

"They assisted me in finding the best team that would match my interests, goals and values and a team that will help me improve more," she added.

"I'm really happy dito sa naging decision ko especially cos I know I took everything into consideration. From nakaka-overwhelm, ngayon excitement na yung nafi-feel ko."

The development also came after Akari landed veteran outside spiker Grethcel Soltones from the Petro Gazz Angels.

Domingo's signing with Akari was made possible after the expiration of her contract with the Creamline Cool Smashers.

A standout from Far Eastern University, Domingo played with Creamline from 2019 until October last year. Ahead of the 2023 season, she rebuffed offers from several teams to sign a one-year extension with the Rebisco-backed franchise.

She was also awarded second Best Middle Blocker in the 2023 Invitational.

With the services of Domingo and Soltones, both in their prime, Akari now aims to overcome their podium-less campaign in the PVL.

The Chargers' best outing in the PVL was in the 2nd All-Filipino Conference last year, where they ended up in seventh place.

Akari has also yet to announce its new coach after Brazilian mentor Jorge Souza de Brito left the squad.

Taka Minowa, husband of volleyball player Jaja Santiago, has also been named director of volleyball operations for sister teams Akari and Nxled.

