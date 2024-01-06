The UAAP Season 77 women's volleyball tournament champions, the Ateneo De Manila University. Mark Cristino, ABS-CBN News/file.

MANILA – It is an Ateneo reunion in the Creamline nest.

Former Ateneo Blue Eagles Alyssa Valdez, Ella De Jesus, and Jia De Guzman, who is also playing as an import for the Denso Airybees in Japan, are once again playing for one team together with Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla.

The defending Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino champions Creamline Cool Smashers announced on Saturday that they have acquired Choco Mucho's former team captain De Leon and veteran libero Lazaro-Revilla – a bold attempt to keep the title in their hands.

It is now up to De Leon and Lazaro-Revilla to adjust to the system of Sherwin Meneses, but chemistry could not be a problem as they were all champions together while they were still in college.

A LOOK BACK

In 2015, the five players teamed up to give the Ateneo de Manila University a perfect campaign in the UAAP.

Then called the Lady Eagles, they dominated Season 77. Ateneo won all 14 elimination round games then swept La Salle in the Finals for a perfect 16-0 campaign and back-to-back women's volleyball championships.

At the time, the Lady Spikers were led by Kim Fajardo, Mika Reyes, and Ara Galang -- who unfortunately suffered an ACL injury in the Final 4 that prevented her from playing in the championship round.

Valdez, the perennial image of Philippine volleyball and then two-time Most Valuable Player, led her team to a successful title defense in front of a humungous 20,705 crowd in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 77 women's volleyball Finals in the Mall of Asia Arena.

Valdez scored 20 points on 19 attacks, while De Leon -- a rookie at the time -- was also crucial in that match, having scored 10 points to take the match in straight sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23.

De Guzman was awarded Best Setter that season, while Lazaro-Revilla snagged Best Receiver honors.

In Season 76, where Ateneo was also crowned champions, Valdez won both Season and Finals MVP alongside other awards, while Lazaro-Revilla was Best Digger and Best Receiver.

Valdez, Lazaro and de Jesus would reunite in 2016 in the Shakey's V-League Season 13 Open Conference, when they played for BaliPure alongside other former Ateneo players in Jem Ferrer, Dzi Gervacio, and Amy Ahomiro, among others. That team was coached by Ateneo legend Charo Soriano.

In 2017, they came together in an exhibition match against La Salle, the "Battle of the Rivals," which was played for charity.

The event aimed to fund the scholarship programs of the Ateneo de Manila University Foundation, De La Salle University Foundation, and the Rebisco Foundation.

Ateneo stunned La Salle in said friendly "battle" after claiming a reverse sweep in the Mall of Asia Arena, 17-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-13.

De Leon then proved her worth as a young middle blocker among her Atenean "ates," while Valdez and De Jesus were the core for scoring. Morado-De Guzman finished with whopping 58 excellent sets.

– With reports from Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News