Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee did it again. PBA

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra stars Scottie Thomson and Justin Brownlee copped the top individual awards for the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday.

Thompson, the reigning Most Valuable Player, was named Best Player of the Conference, while Brownlee was hailed as the top import.

The hardworking Thompson bested fellow Gin King Jamie Malonzo, NorthPort's Robert Bolick, San Miguel's CJ Perez, and NLEX’s Don Trollano. He garnered 917 points on 459 statistical points, 409 from media votes and 49 from player votes.

Brownlee, who is set to join Gilas Pilipinas, got the Best Import award with 1,289 total points after the semis.

Brownlee beat Magnolia's Nicholas Rakocevic and San Miguel's Devon Scott for the Bobby Parks Sr. Trophy.

Thompson and Brownlee got the honors for the second time in the last three conferences.

Thompson joined the likes of Calvin Abueva, Nelson Asaytono, Jerry Codinera, Kenneth Duremdes, Jayjay Helterbrand, Willie Miller, Arwind Santos, Danny Seigle and Jay Washington in the list of two-time BPC awardees.

Brownlee, for his part, claimed his third Best Import Award.

The last time the two players partnered for individual honors was during the 2021 Governors’ Cup.

