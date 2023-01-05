PBA: Cone understands Goorjian's frustration over Game 3

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone seemed to commiserate with Bay Area's Brian Goorjian, who could not hide his frustration over the manner the Dragons lost Game 3.

Cone pointed out that he used to coach teams against Ginebra, long before he was appointed as the Kings' tactician.

"You guys gotta remember I had 25 years playing against Ginebra, I was playing against Ginebra during the Big J (Sonny Jaworski) times and that's the way it was," Cone said after Ginebra's 89-82 victory on Wednesday.

"We had that kind of atmosphere every time Ginebra hits the floor. It's a tough atmosphere."

Ginebra fought from 14 points down to take the win and surged to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

But Goorjian was apparently unhappy with the way the game was officiated. He also refused to talk to the press after their defeat.

Cone, however, said the other team might have felt the heat of playing in hostile territory.

"I've been through countless games against Ginebra and every time it's all about trying to keep the crowd out of your mind, trying to keep referees out of your mind, trying to focus on what you gotta do," said Cone. "And it's really really hard."

"To be on the other side of it, feel that energy... Bay Area is experiencing it the first time and they're doing a great job."

Ginebra and Bay Area will resume the hostilities in Game 4 on Friday at Mall of Asia Arena.

