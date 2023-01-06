Meet NHL's proud Pinoy MVP candidate Jason Robertson

Watch more News on iWantTFC

One of professional hockey's best players is a Filipino American winger for the Dallas Stars.

Now entering his third full season, 23-year-old Jason Robertson has steadily improved his game.

Robertson is now among the league leaders in goals, assists, and total points. His play has helped the Stars rise to the top spot in their conference. He's already been awarded the NHL's Star of the Week three times this season, and was November's Star of the Month.

Robertson is also being considered for league MVP.

"I'm just trying to stay confident, build off of last year, take even more strides in my game, just really be a better player for our team and they trust me to do that every night and that's what I'm gonna do and whatever happens, happens. That's my goal," the athlete said.

In the NHL's history, it is believed that there have only been four Filipino American players. Tim Stapleton was the first, playing from 2008 to 2012 with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Atlanta Thrashers, and Winnipeg Jets.

Jason Robertson's brother, Nick, plays for Toronto while Matthew Dumba plays for Minnesota.

All three, except for Stapleton, are currently active.

Robertson hopes that this could lead to more Filipinos lacing the skates and picking up the sticks.

"Definitely, it's a lot of responsibility for me and I'm embracing it, and my family loves it and I also have my little brother too. It's all good," he said.

"When they see me being a role model for the team, and for the league being an Asian American, Filipino hockey player, it's inspiring and hopefully we see a new wave of kids coming along."

On his recent road trip to Southern California, the players' dads came along, including Robertson's father, Hugh.

Robertson's mother, Mercedes, has roots in Bohol and Zambales in the Philippines.

Hugh takes great pride in seeing how his sons have inspired more Filipinos to take an interest in hockey.

"He started to bring the awareness of the sport to the community," Hugh said of his son.

Before the season started, the 2017 second round draft pick inked a four-year $31 million contract extension with the Stars, making sure his kick for scoring continues in the Lone Star state and hoping to win its first Stanley Cup since 1999.

Meanwhile, Robertson will have a chance to celebrate his Filipino heritage on the ice when the Stars return to Los Angeles for the Kings Filipino Heritage Night Celebration.