Hollywood actor-wrestler Dave Bautista, known in the WWE by his ring name Batista, revealed that one of his tattoos was connected to a celebrity he used to be friends with.

"It used to be a team logo," said Bautista of the tattoo in an interview with GQ. "I was part of a team of a person I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to. And then, he later came out publicly with some anti-gay statements and turned out to be an extreme homophobe."

"So, I had a huge issue with it. It's a personal issue with me; my mom's a lesbian. And I just could no longer call him a friend. So, I had it covered up."

Back in 2016, Pacquiao created a ruckus when he was quoted as saying that those who are engaging in union or marriage between two persons from the same gender “are worse than animals.”

This was slammed by the members of the LGBTQ community, as well as their allies.

The backlash was so bad that Pacquiao lost several endorsement deals, including sporting apparel giant Nike.

The "Glass Onion" star also talked about the action hero flick "Guardians of the Galaxy:" where he plays Drax.

"I talk a lot about 'Guardians of the Galaxy' really not just about changing my career but changing my life because it gave me a second shot. When I returned to wrestling I lost everything, I couldn't just get acting work," he said.

"I couldn't even get an agent. But I finally, I landed that part, and it just...

After that, my phone started ringing and I've been a working actor

ever since I did the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'"

Bautista, who is part Filipino, had several stints in the WWE before making a transition to acting.