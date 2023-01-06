Basketball: Kai Sotto, Adelaide bounce back with win vs Illawarra

Kai Sotto has become a regular starter for Adelaide as the 763rs picked up a 103-95 win over Illawarra in the NBL on Friday.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino scored 7 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 10 minutes of action.

It was the fifth time Sotto started for the 36ers, which pulled off a huge comeback against the Hawks.

The win was a bounce-back for Adelaide, which fell against Cairns last Saturday.

Daniel Johnson scored 18 points and got 8 rebounds for the 36ers.

Ian Clark, Anthony Drmic, and Antonious Cleveland chipped in 16 points each.

The 36ers improved to 11-9 while dropping Illawarra to 2-18.