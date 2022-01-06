Schröck, wife welcome baby girl

Stephan Schröck has welcomed a recent addition to his growing family.

The Azkals team captain has announced the birth of his baby girl they named Lupita Santana.

"A daughter is the most valuable treasure for every father in this world," said the Filipino-German midfielder in his recent Instagram post. "Welcome to your family, Lupina Santana."

He was greeted by his Azkals teammates including goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, Martin Steuble, Simon Rota, OJ Porteria and Kevin Ingreso.

Schröck skippered the national team that competed in the recent AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 last December in Singapore.

But he had to leave the final game and fly back to Germany to look after his wife, who was near giving birth at the time.

RELATED VIDEO