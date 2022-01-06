PATAFA to defer recommendations on Obiena for 2 weeks

MANILA, Philippines -- Two days after announcing its intent to expel Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena from the national team pool, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) has decided not to implement its recommendations just yet.

PATAFA on Tuesday released the findings of its investigation into Obiena, who was alleged to have falsified his liquidation reports and failed to pay his coach, Ukrainian Vitaly Petrov. Among the investigative committee's findings was that Obiena had misappropriated funds amounting to over P3 million.

The same committee recommended that Obiena be removed from the national training pool, "effective immediately," and that an estafa case be filed against the pole vaulter.

These recommendations were met with strong criticism and some lawmakers hit out at the PATAFA for its decision.

On Thursday, the PATAFA said in a letter addressed to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez that it has "agreed to defer the implementation of the recommendations made in the Fact-Finding Report dated December 29, 2021 for a period of two weeks."

Other recommendations included the filing of a complaint against Petrov before World Athletics for violation of its code of conduct; the termination of Petrov as a PATAFA coach; and the declaration of James Lafferty, Obiena's adviser, as persona non-grata.

The PATAFA said it took into account the comments made by the Malacanang and the PSC in its decision.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Wednesday expressed hope that the issues between Obiena and PATAFA "will all be threshed out," while also expressing support for "all of our athletes, including our star pole vaulter."

Meanwhile, the PSC had demanded that Obiena complete his liquidation reports, while also calling on the PATAFA to reconsider their decision and provide Obiena with an "appeal mechanism."

The PSC had also offered to mediate among all parties, including the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) which recently declared PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico as "persona non grata" for his "harassment" of Obiena.

In its letter to the PSC, signed by PATAFA chairman Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, the PATAFA expressed its willingness to submit to PSC mediation and urged the other parties to do the same.

"This decision is and has always been consistent with PATAFA's consent and willingness to submit to the PSC's offer for mediation," the organization said.

