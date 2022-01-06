'Cash-strapped' Olympian requests processing of his P1.5M bonus

Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena has welcomed the Philippine Sports Commission's (PSC) action to thresh out his row with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

As part of its conditions for Obiena, the PSC asked the Olympian to finish the liquidation process involving his funding, including the salary of his coach Vitaly Petrov.



"To be honest, I am relieved that you acknowledged that the primary cause of all this controversy is a simple liquidation," said Obiena in a letter addressed to PSC Chief William "Butch" Ramirez.

He said the issue would not have been avoided if PATAFA sought a simple clarification instead of leaking the matter to the press.

"This has not only tarnished my reputation and integrity as a person and a sportsman, but also greatly affected my family, especially my parents who are also employees of PATAFA. I have no recourse therefore, but to defend my personal and family’s honor," he said.

Meanwhile, Obiena said he has already made partial liquidation save for a balance of P2,226,260.00 involving the coaching fee of Petrov.

"As per your office, the liquidation of Coach Vitaly Petrov’s fees could not be approved without his contract with PATAFA that has not been transmitted to the PSC despite numerous requests," he said.

"I would like to ask for your help to direct PATAFA to transmit this contract which they said they had during their last press conference. I could also ask Coach Vitaly Petrov for a copy if this is acceptable to the PSC."

Obiena, who was not receiving funding since August 2021, also urged the PSC to direct PATAFA in processing his P1.5 million bonus he was supposed to receive.

"I would also like to request your assistance to direct PATAFA to process my bonus for breaking the Philippine and Asian record last September 12, 2021 at the 17th International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria," he said.

"I believe that I am entitled to Php1,500,000 as per RA 10699 or the Expanded National Athletes, Coaches, Trainers Benefits and Incentives Act of 2001. This will help me with my current expenses as I have not been funded since August 2021."

Obiena, who has been training in Italy, added he is willing to undergo the mediation process to resolve his issues with PATAFA. However it involves mediation fees, which he can not afford given his financial status.

"As you all know, since my funding has been cut in August 2021, I had very limited financial resources for my training and had been constrained to borrow from family and friends. I have nothing more to spare for the exorbitant mediation fees as may be prescribed by the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center, Inc. (PDRCI). My lawyers and my legal spokesman have all been helping me pro bono and this is one of the reasons that prevented us from immediately agreeing to the mediation by the PDRCI without knowing the full costs it will entail."

