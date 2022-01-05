Portland point guard Damian Lillard drives to the basket under pressure from Dallas center Moses Brown in their game on December 27, 2021. Soobum Im, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will miss at least three games with an abdominal injury.

The team announced Wednesday that the 31-year-old guard is dealing with lower abdominal tendinopathy. He will be reevaluated next week.

Lillard was inactive for Monday night's 136-131 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. He will not play in Portland's home games against the Miami Heat (Wednesday), Cleveland Cavaliers (Friday) and Sacramento Kings (Sunday).

A 6-time All-Star, Lillard leads the Blazers in scoring (24.0 points per game) and assists (7.3) through 29 games this season. His shooting percentages from the field (40.2 percent) and 3-point range (32.4) are both the lowest of his 10-year NBA career.