MANILA, Philippines -- The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) on Thursday donated 500 booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for members of the Philippine national team who will compete in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this May.

MVPSF president Al Panlilio committed the booster shots on Thursday, saying its part of the foundation’s commitments to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), where he also serves as first vice president.

POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said the donations were "absolutely a big help."

"Some of the athletes I think already got their booster shots, so for those who will not make it, we will shoulder it in Tagaytay City," he said.

Panlilio is in charge of the POC’s vaccination program.

"This is our early commitment to the POC and the moment all documents have been completed by the delegation members, they’ll immediately get their booster shots," said Panlilio, also the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

The POC listed 626 athletes who will compete in 39 of the 40 sports programmed by Vietnam in the May 12 to 23 SEA Games.

The date and venue in Metro Manila will be announced as soon as arrangements and documents are completed, according to Tolentino.

The POC headed a vaccination program through the National Task Force Against COVID-19, Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and in coordination with the local government of Manila in May and June last year in anticipation of the Hanoi SEA Games that were earlier scheduled for December 2021 and the Tokyo Olympics last July.

Close to a thousand athletes and coaches and national sports association officials — except those locked down in the provinces — got their two doses of Sinovac vaccines.

The booster shots, Tolentino said, are also intended for the 19th Asian Games China is hosting from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou.

Panlilio said that PLDT, Smart and the MVPSF, through the co-initiative of former POC president Ricky Vargas, also donated 500 Moderna booster shots to the Philippine Basketball Association as part of its commitment to the pro league.