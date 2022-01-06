Japan's B.League cancels All-Star events

Filipino imports, including Shiga's Kiefer Ravena, were expected to play a big role in the B.League All-Star festivities. (c) B.LEAGUE

The B.League on Thursday announced the cancellation of its All-Star events, originally scheduled for January 14 and 15 in Okinawa.

This is due to the spike in COVID-19 cases among B.League players, with several other players and team staff expected to have been in close contact with them.

On Wednesday, the B.League announced positive COVID-19 results of players from Levanga Hokkaido, Kyoto Hannaryz, Osaka Evessa, and Alvark Tokyo.

"We had a strong desire to energize the host city through the B.League All-Star Game. It is unfortunate that the event has been cancelled for the second consecutive year," B.League chairman Shinji Shimada said in a statement.

"We have been preparing for this event with the help of Okinawa Prefecture, Okinawa City, and many other people. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Okinawa Prefecture, Okinawa City, Okinawa Basketball Association, our partners, the media and everyone involved for their cooperation," he added.

The Filipino players in the B.League were tipped to play a big role in the All-Star festivities.

The eight Filipinos currently playing as imports were set to join other Asian Quota Players in an All-Star Game against the B.League's rising stars on January 14.

Moreover, Kobe Paras was set to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, while Javi Gomez de Liano was going to participate in the Three-Point Shootout. Brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena were among the contestants in the Skills Challenge.

"I'm sure there are many fans who are disappointed that the event was cancelled for the second year in a row. I am very sorry for that. I am also very disappointed as I was confident that the biggest and best All-Star Game ever would bring a smile to everyone's face, even if only a little, in this world that feels cooped up due to the COVID-19," Shimada said.

Though the events have been cancelled, the B.League will still try to deliver "some content" on January 14 and 15, according to Shimada.

"In addition, despite the severe situation, we will continue the league games with a strong will as long as we are allowed to hold them with the cooperation of our fans," he added.

The B.League will announce procedures for ticket refunds as soon as possible.

Also on Thursday, the league announced that the games between Osaka Evessa and Niigata Albirex BB -- the team that features Paras -- have been cancelled. The two squads were set to meet on January 8 and 9 at the Ookini Arena Maishima.

According to the league, nine players and staff members of Osaka Evessa have tested positive for COVID-19.



