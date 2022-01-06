Local basketball fans will be missing the Japan B.League All Star festivities due to to the spike in COVID-19 cases among players.

But fans will get to replay some of the basketball highlights of Pinoy players including Thirdy Ravena on social media.

One of the highlights they might want to check out is Ravena's long-range buzzer-beater during San-En's loss to Kawasaki recently.

Ravena came up with 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting while also grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out two assists in that game.

But the biggest shot of the night was his beyond half court heave which he sank at the closing seconds of the first quarter after receiving the in bound.

Kawasaki won the game, 78-68, despite Ravena's exploits.