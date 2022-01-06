MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena should be allowed to focus on training for his upcoming competitions, instead of being sidetracked by issues involving his national sports association.

This was the sentiment shared by Senators Vicente Sotto III and Christopher "Bong" Go in the wake of the feud between Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), which accused the athlete of failing to pay his coach and falsifying his liquidation documents.

Sotto, in a statement on Thursday, lamented how the feud has impacted Obiena's training just as he is preparing for the start of the 2022 athletics season.

"Leave EJ alone," said Sotto. "Allow him to focus on his tournaments."

Obiena, 26, was found to have misappropriated funds by an investigative committee formed by the PATAFA. The organization has also recommended that Obiena be dropped from the national team pool, as well as the filing of an estafa case against him.

Obiena has vowed to fight all charges levied against him.

"I was a national athlete too and I feel the frustration that our pole vaulter is feeling now. It’s hard to train in another country without your family and the culture that you are used to," said Sotto.

"Our athletes represent the country on a different level. They should be getting our support and not being attacked by sports associations," he added.

Sotto was also disappointed that the PATAFA failed to settle their differences with Obiena in private.

"The issue was handled unprofessionally," he said. "What was PATAFA thinking when it attacked our athlete? All persons involved in this mess should meet privately and resolve their issues without the glare of cameras."

Meanwhile, Go expressed his concern that instead of promoting the welfare of national athletes, they are being dragged into issues that should have been resolved amicably by sports officials and organizations tasked to fulfill those functions.

"Trabaho ninyo na tulungan sila. Iresolba at ibigay mga pangangailangan nila. Pagaanin ang pinapasan nila. Hindi para ipitin at mas pahirapan pa sila," said Go, the chair of the Senate Committee on Sports.

"Yung national athletes natin ang focus niyan ay magbigay ng panalo at dangal sa pamilya at sa bansa. Nagpapakahirap 'yan para maghanda at maging mahusay sa kanyang larangan," he added.

"Huwag natin ipaproblema sa kanila 'yung mga isyu na pwede naman pagtulungan ng mga opisyales, mga organisasyon, at mga propesyunal na inatasang suportahan ang Philippine team. Kaya nga nandito tayo para tulungan sila. Hindi para dagdagan pa ang iniisip nila."

Go said it was disappointing to see how the issues between PATAFA and Obiena had "taken the attention away from the support and praise" that the athlete should be receiving instead.

Just a couple of days before the PATAFA bared its findings on Obiena, the pole vaulter's record-breaking leap at the 2021 Golden Roof Challenge, where he reset the Asian mark to 5.93-meters, was adjudged as the third-best performance of the year by World Athletics.

Go is now warning those involved in the situation that unless it is resolved, the Senate would launch its own investigation into the issue.

"I urge PATAFA, POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) and PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) to resolve the matter as soon as possible. Otherwise, I will be compelled to call for a legislative inquiry to find out if there are lapses and excesses on their part," he said.

The PATAFA said on Thursday that it is deferring the implementation of its recommendations against Obiena for two weeks, in deference to comments made by Malacanang as well as the PSC.

