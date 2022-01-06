The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has offered help to former world 8-Ball champion Dennis Orcollo who was recently deported from the US due to overstaying.

Due to the infraction involving his visa, Orcollo faces a 5-year ban from the US, which means he is barred from competing there.

"The GAB is very sorry to hear that our top professional billiard player and world champion has been detained in US for overstaying beyond his visa expiration," GAB chairman Abraham "Baham" Mitra said in a statement.

Orcollo, nicknamed the "money-game king", has become a regular competitor in US billiards tournaments, especially during the pandemic as there are no pool tourneys at home.

"We cannot blame Dennis Orcullo if he stayed much longer in US due to luck of tournaments in the country," said Mitra.

He said the agency is open to lend Orcollo legal help to secure an athlete's visa which may allow him to compete in the US, despite his trouble with immigration.

"GAB is more than willing to assist him in renewing his Professional Billiard Player License and make the endorsement to US Embassy," said Mitra.

“We in the GAB are ready to lend a helping hand. Kung ano ang puwede naming maitulong, susuporta kami. Hopefully, after na makapagpahinga puwede niyang makausap ang aming legal team."

According to a report, Orcollo was held upon arrival at the Los Angeles airport on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time). He was informed he had overstayed his visa. It was reportedly his second offense.

Orcollo has won numerous US tournaments including the 2016 US Open Straight Pool title and the US Open 8-Ball Championship.

He was later crowned as the money-game king when he beat Shane Van Boening in a one-on-one match in 2020.