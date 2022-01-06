Philippine billiards' "money-game king" Dennis Orcollo was sent back home after being deported from the US.

Orcollo, who has won numerous US tournaments including the 2016 US Open Straight Pool title, US Open 8-Ball Championship, was arrested for overstaying.

"We just received terrible news that Dennis Orcollo was sent home due to a VISA infraction on his last stay. He cannot return for 5 years!!! Seems excessive," reported Pool Action TV.

"Immigration is cracking down on everyone trying to get here legally. Hopefully things can change soon."

According to the report, Orcollo was held upon arrival at the Los Angeles airport on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time), and informed him that he had overstayed his visa. It was reportedly his second offense.

In a message posted on Billiards Planet's Facebook page, Orcollo said US authorities detained him for 31 hours.

"My visa was invalid because of too much stay in the US. They said they ban me for 5 years," he said.

"For sure I (will) miss a lot of events in the US. At this moment, I have no idea when will I be able to come back."

He said he will seek legal advice to secure an athlete's visa which might allow him to compete in the US again.

Orcollo is a highly decorated cue artist with an Asian Games gold and 5 Southeast Asian Games gold medals under his name. He also became the World 8-Ball champion in 2011.