UAAP: Norman Miguel out as head coach of NU Lady Bulldogs

Former NU head coach Norman Miguel. ABS-CBN Sports.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Norman Miguel is out as the head coach of the National University (NU) women's volleyball team after less than two seasons in charge.

Miguel confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Wednesday afternoon that he will no longer be calling the shots for the Lady Bulldogs once the UAAP resumes.

"I resigned last November 15. It's my personal decision," Miguel explained. "They've been asking me to reconsider my decision, but it was final on my part."

Miguel steered NU to a promising 2-0 start in UAAP Season 82, which was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He took over from Babes Castillo the previous season, and led a youthful NU team to a 4-10 win-loss record in Season 81.

Taking over for Miguel is Karl Dimaculangan, who vacates his post in University of the East (UE) to take over the NU women's volleyball program.

Miguel said he is glad that Dimaculangan is stepping in his place.

"I and the sports office have not tackled that matter naman about Coach Karl as my replacement after I finalized my decision, (but) I'm very much happy that he's on board," he said.

Dimaculangan, who starred for University of Santo Tomas in his collegiate days, led the Lady Warriors to a 3-11 slate in Season 81, his first full season at the helm. UE had a 0-2 record in Season 82 before the pandemic forced a stop to the season.

Dimaculangan takes over a promising NU team that features several top recruits, including Ivy Lacsina, Gel Luceno, Cess Robles, setter Joyme Cagande, and libero Jennifer Nierva.

