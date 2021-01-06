Thirdy Ravena out of B.League All-Star Game, dunk contest

Thirdy Ravena will no longer play in the B.League All-Star Game. BLEAGUE

San-En guard Thirdy Ravena was formally ruled out of the B.League's All-Star Game due to the hand injury he suffered last weekend.

Ravena is out indefinitely after suffering a fracture on the fourth finger of his right hand during their game against Shibuya last Saturday.

He is not expected to recover in time for the B.League All-Star festivities, scheduled for January 15 to 16.

"Due to the injury, I have decided to miss (the All-Star Game)," Ravena said in a statement posted by San-En NeoPhoenix, his B.League team.

"I was planning to participate in the dunk contest, but I will also miss the dunk contest," he added.

Last December, Ravena received a league recommendation to play in the All-Star Game.

The former Ateneo de Manila University star will be replaced in the All-Star Game by Takuya Kawamura of the Seahorses Mikawa squad. No player will be added to the Slam Dunk Contest, according to the B.League.

On Tuesday, Ravena said he is bracing for "an arduous journey to recovery" after suffering the injury to his shooting hand.

"With the help of my ever supportive teammates and our hardworking team staff at San-En, I am fully focused on getting back and making sure I return fitter and stronger than ever," he also said.

