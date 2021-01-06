PVL: After leaving PetroGazz, Panaga joins Creamline, Nunag heads to BanKo

MANILA, Philippines -- Teams of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) are making moves to boost their rosters ahead of the league's anticipated return in 2021.

Two of the five players released by PetroGazz to free agency have since found new homes.

Jeanette Panaga, a former NCAA champion and the Second Best Middle Blocker in the 2019 Open Conference, has confirmed that she is headed to the Creamline Cool Smashers.

"Excited to wear (the) pink jersey," Panaga tweeted.

Speaking to Tiebreaker Times, Panaga also said: "I feel so honored na isa ako sa na-consider nila na maglaro for them. I'm sure marami akong maututunan sa team, and siyempre hoping din ako na makatulong sa kanila."

She joins a powerhouse team that features national team mainstays Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, shoring up a frontline that already has Risa Sato and Pau Soriano.

Meanwhile, Cherry Nunag has reportedly signed with BanKo Perlas, where she will join a frontline bannered by Kathy Bersola.

Aside from Panaga and Nunag, PetroGazz also released spikers Jovelyn Prado, Kai Nepomuceno-Baloaloa and Jonah Sabete, all of whom were crucial to their run to the 2019 Reinforced Conference crown.

The team announced on Monday that they are now in the process of beefing up their roster, starting with the signing of former University of the East standout Seth Rodriguez.

The Petro Gazz have signed a new middle blocker, Seth Marione Rodriguez!



Former teams:

🔺2016 U19 National Team Player

🔺5-time UAAP’s UE Lady Warrior

🔺PVL’s Tacloban Fighting Waray

🔺4-time PSL’s Marinerang Pilipina pic.twitter.com/k7XJ6FWH4h — Petro Gazz Angels (@PetroGazzAngels) January 5, 2021

Rodriguez played for Marinerang Pilipina in the Philippine Superliga before signing with the Angels.

Related video: