PBA: Meralco's Hugnatan can make history as oldest Most Improved Player

MANILA, Philippines -- Meralco's veteran forward Reynel Hugnatan has a shot at PBA history after he was included in the finalists for the league's Most Improved Player award.

The 42-year-old Hugnatan played a key role in the Bolts' run to the semifinals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in the bubble in Clark, Pampanga. He averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season, his 17th in the PBA.

If he wins the Most Improved Player award, he would be the oldest in PBA history to claim the honor.

Hugnatan is up against Ginebra's Prince Caperal, Phoenix Super LPG's Justin Chua and Jason Perkins, Rain or Shine's Javee Mocon, and NLEX's Raul Soyud. Of the five, Chua is oldest at 31, while Mocon is the youngest at 25.

The oldest players to have won the MIP award were Dante Gonzalgo and KG Canaleta, who were both 31 when they won in 1989 and 2013, respectively.

Terry Saldana of Toyota Super Corollas was the first to win the award in 1983.

The PBA will hand out its individual awards in a virtual ceremony on January 17.

The winner of the MIP, along with other special awards, will be based on statistics as well as votes from players, media, and the PBA Commissioner's Office.

Aside from the MIP, the league will also honor the Best Player of the Conference, the Outstanding Rookie, and the Outstanding/Elite Five.

