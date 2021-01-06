NCAA: San Beda's Oftana still undecided on PBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Calvin Oftana is still weighing his options regarding the PBA Rookie Draft.

While he is already qualified to enter the draft, Oftana admitted during an appearance on Mikee Reyes' "Straight Up" podcast that he has yet to make a final decision.

"Wala pa, kasi iniisip ko pa kung magpapa-draft ba ako," he said.

The 25-year-old Oftana would immediately be a favorite to be selected early, should he declare for the draft.

He is coming off a sensational season for San Beda University which saw him average 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game, while leading the team to an unbeaten elimination round record.

They were ultimately defeated in the NCAA finals by Colegio de San Juan de Letran, but Oftana showed that he can also deliver in the international stage after suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas in the November 2020 window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

There, he had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists in the Philippines' 93-69 rout of Thailand.

But the San Beda senior downplayed his own chances at being selected.

"Ang lalim kaya ng drafting ngayon," he told Reyes, even as he stressed that he has no preference on which team will pick him.

Oftana still has one season left of eligibility for the Red Lions and returning for his final playing year is also an option.

In the same episode, which featured former San Beda players Evan Nelle and Clint Doliguez, Oftana also revealed that De La Salle University big man Justine Baltazar is also considering his own options. Baltazar shone in his Gilas' stint in the November 2020 qualifiers, and would be a potential top overall pick should he enter the PBA Draft.

"Tinatanong ko siya eh," Oftana said of Baltazar. "Wala pa daw. Same nga kami, wala pang desisyon."

The deadline for draft applicants is on January 27. The PBA Rookie Draft is scheduled for March 14.

