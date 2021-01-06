MMA: Joshua Pacio close win vs Alex Silva one of ONE’s top fights of 2020

Joshua Pacio's successful title defense against Brazil's Alex Silva was chosen as among ONE Championship's top 5 fights of 2020.

Pacio, the reigning strawweight king, eked out a nail-biting split decision victory against the elite grappler in their 5-round title clash in January.

The bout, which took place in Manila, was ranked number 4 in the list.

"This is the second bout on this list to feature the kind of drama that can take place when two world-class athletes go to war for a full 25 minutes," the promotion described.

Silva used his ground game to fluster the Team Lakay stalwart, but Pacio used his ground defense and produced flurries of strikes to gain the edge in the stand-up exchanges.

Than Le's shock win over Martin Nguyen in their ONE featherweight title fight topped the list, followed by Xiong Jing Nan's successful title defense against Tiffany Teo.

Christian Lee's lightweight title win over Iuri Lapicus came in at third while Kimrian Abbasov's sensational stoppage win over James Nakashima capped the top 5.