MMA: Denice Zamboanga lauded as one of ONE’s top fighters in 2020

Women's atomweight title contender Denice Zamboanga was included in ONE Championship's top 5 MMA fighters of 2020.

The Thailand-based fighter maintained her unblemished slate in 2020 by collecting 2 victories.

The most crucial of the two was her dominant win over former title contender Mei Yamaguchi of Japan in February.

Yamaguchi pushed reigning champion Angela Lee to her limits in two title encounters, but Zamboanga never looked to be in trouble as she boxed her way against the Japanese to a convincing 3-round win.

This earned for her a shot against Lee, but the latter's pregnancy has put the match on hold.

To stay active, Zamboanga took on Watsapinya Kaewkhong of Thailand in August, stopping her Thai adversary in the first round.

Zamboanga, undefeated in 8 bouts, is ranked third among ONE's top 5 fighters.

ONE middleweight champion Reinier De Ridder is ranked No.1 followed by Vietnamese-American Thanh Le.

Lightweight champion Christian Lee came in at fourth, while India's Ritu Phogat rounded out the top 5.