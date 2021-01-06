Metro League mourns passing of MMDA chairman Danilo Lim

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim passed away on Wednesday after catching COVID-19. Photo from Lim's Facebook page



MANILA, Philippines -- The Metro League, led by tournament director Bonnie Tan, on Wednesday mourned the passing of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Danilo Lim.

Lim passed away on Wednesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19, Malacañang announced. He was 65 years old.

Lim was a huge supporter of sports and was the catalyst of the Metro Manila Sports Fest, a year-long tournament of various sports disciplines targeting the youth among the local government units in Metro Manila, since 2017.

"The Metro League and the Metro Manila Sports Fest would not have garnered the success and support of the LGUs these last few years if not for chairman Lim's efforts," said Tan.

"(Lim) loved sports. He always supported the MMDA's participation in various basketball leagues," said MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia, another staunch supporter of the Metro Manila Sports Fest.

"He also institutionalized the Metro Manila Sports Fest where various sports and games are played. We are really saddened by his sudden death and he will surely be missed," Garcia added.

The Metro League is the organizer of the MMDA's Metro Manila Sports Fest, which was among the many sports activities in the country temporarily suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lim announced on December 29 that he tested positive for COVID-19 after a routine screening as a frontliner.

In 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Lim as chairman of the MMDA. He is among former high-ranking military officials that Duterte tapped to join his administration.

