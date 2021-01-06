Boxing: Michael Dasmariñas ramps up training for anticipated Naoya Inoue fight

Filipino title contender Michael Dasmariñas intensified his training as he waited for his chance to take on Japanese champion Naoya Inoue.

Negotiations are still ongoing between the camp of Inoue, represented by Teiken Promotions, and MP Promotions fighter Dasmariñas, the mandatory challenger to Inoue's IBF bantamweight crown.

The Bicolano lefty, currently training in San Fernando, La Union, secured the title shot by outclassing fellow Filipino Kenny Demecillo in March 2019.

Inoue is coming off a successful title defense of his WBA and IBF crowns against Jason Moloney. He knocked out the Australian in 7 rounds..

Inoue, currently regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters today, was supposed to take on John Riel Casimero of the Philippines in April.

But the triple unification title fight was shelved after most countries were forced to impose travel restrictions due to the pandemic.