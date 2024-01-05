MANILA - All-Pinoy League of Legends: Wild Rift team G2 Blacklist is a win away from qualifying for the Wild Rift League - Asia Finals, after making quick work of Vietnam's Cerberus Esports in the Asia-Pacific conference leg of the tournament, Friday night.

Cerberus Esports took Game 1 within 19 minutes, but the Filipino squad went on a rampage and nabbed the next four matches to win the best-of-seven series.

The team consists of players formerly from Nigma Galaxy, last year's Wild Rift League Asia 2023 Season 1 Finals finalist.

Meanwhile, fellow Pinoys NAOS Esports, crumbled to KT Rolster, sinking to the lower bracket of the playoffs stages.

G2 Blacklist will face South Korea's KT Rolster on January 11. Meanwhile, NAOS will face Cerberus on January 10.

G2 Blacklist roster