PVL: Myla Pablo goes back home to Petro Gazz Angels

MANILA – The latest player to find a new squad from the disbanded F2 Logistics Cargo Movers is Myla Pablo, who will be returning to her original home where she found success – the Petro Gazz Angels.

The 5-foot-10 veteran outside hitter played for Petro Gazz from 2021 to 2023 until she decided to sign up for F2 in January last year.

"Home is where the heart is. Bagyong Pablo is coming back to the place of some of her best moments as a volleyball player! Welcome back, Myla Pablo!" the welcome post from Petro Gazz read.

She was part of the champion team of Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2022 Reinforced Conference and was a silver and bronze medalist in the Open Conferences in 2022 and 2021 with the same squad.

Pablo, who was also a former member of the national team, was also named Best Spiker in the UAAP Season 75 while she was still suiting up for National University.

The development also came after Ethan Arce joined Petro Gazz on Tuesday, boosting their chances to improve on their sixth-place finish in the 2nd All-Filipino Conference last year.

F2 left the league on December 13 last year and said that they are shifting their focus to the grassroots development of the sport.