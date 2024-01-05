PVL: Former F2 player Kim Fajardo set to speed up PLDT

Kim Fajardo joins PLDT High Speed Hitters in the Premier Volleyball League. Photo from Smart Sports Media

MANILA – Veteran setter Kim Fajardo is expected to speed up PLDT in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

A former member of the disbanded F2 Logistics which opted to focus on the grassroots development of the sport, Fajardo has officially joined the High Speed Hitters, the team announced on Friday.

A six-time PSL Best Setter, she guided F2 Logistics to multiple championships in the now-defunct league.

"Setter Kim Fajardo aims for a resurgence as she officially joins the PLDT High Speed Hitters for the 2024 season of the PVL," the welcome post said.

"We are all SET in this department with your arrival, Kimmy! LET'S DO THIS!!!" it added.

Fajardo, 30, will help Rhea Dimaculangan and the rest of the High Speed Hitters overcome their podium-less campaigns in the PVL.

PLDT ended the 2023 season with fifth-place finish in the 2nd All-Filipino Conference last month.

With the team, she aims not only to regain her health but also to lead the franchise to its first-ever professional title.

“Gusto kong maibalik 'yung dati kong kondisyon. Kayang kaya pa basta with the proper mindset and the guidance of my new coaches and teammates. Nakaka-excite lang isipin na bago lahat," Fajardo said.