Denden Lazaro-Revilla and Bea de Leon. Photos: @denniselazaro, @_beadel/Instagram

MANILA – Former Choco Mucho mainstays Denden Lazaro-Revilla and Bea de Leon relished the journey they had with the team they called "family."

The Flying Titans enjoyed a breakthrough run in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2nd All-Filipino Conference, where they nabbed a silver finish last month – their best result in their four-year run in the league.

But before that, they endured consistent seventh-place and near-podium finishes since Choco Mucho's entry into the league in 2019.

Both players also helped the Flying Titans to a bronze finish in the 2023 VTV International Women's Volleyball Cup.

Unfortunately, "Kapitana" and the veteran libero have parted ways with the "ube girls," the team announced Friday in a series of social media posts.

"Your leadership as Team Captain and support have played a significant role in the team's current success," Choco Mucho said as it bid farewell to De Leon.

Meanwhile, the team credited the professionalism and maturity of Lazaro-Revilla which "positively impacted the team."

De Leon and Lazaro-Revilla, both products of the Ateneo de Manila University volleyball program, expressed their gratitude to Choco Mucho teammates, coaches, management, and supporters.

"Isang karangalan na napag serbisyohan ko kayo," De Leon said in an Instagram post.

"To this family, to the people I've called home these past years - maraming salamat. I wish words were enough. Mahal na mahal na mahal ko kayo. See you on the other side," the former Blue Eagle added.

"I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ journey. Thank you for being a part of mine," Lazaro-Revilla said.

Volleyball fans were quick to respond and express their support for the former Flying Titans.

Their destination team has not yet been revealed as of writing.

RELATED VIDEO: