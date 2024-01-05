PBA Images

MANILA – Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson gave it all with a 50-point, 16-rebound debut for the TNT Tropang Giga but it was not enough as the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters escaped with a 119-112 win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

After a disappointing 0-5 start in the conference, the Elasto Painters won five straight and are now an inch closer to a postseason ticket.

Meanwhile, the Tropang Giga found themselves backed against the wall with a 4-6 card in the tourney.

Coach Yeng Guiao and former TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson also had some verbal firings late in the game as tensions ran high in the crucial encounter.

Demetrius Treadwell had a monster 25-point, 24-rebound outing for Rain or Shine, while Andrei Caracut and Rey Nambatac completed the supporting cast by adding 23 and 19 markers, respectively.

Calvin John Oftana also had 37 points in the affair to complement Hollis-Jefferson, but it was not enough as they ran out of gas in the payoff period.

It was still a tied ballgame at 94-apiece in the fourth with 10 minutes left, when Rain Or Shine cruised to a 9-0 run.

TNT failed to answer in the next four minutes, but Hollis-Jefferson finally broke the silence for his team, 103-96.

The JoLas-led squad even snatched the lead at 104-106, but RoS unleashed an 11-0 run, 115-106, and never looked back.

“Maganda rin sa amin na matuto kaming manalo doon sa game na dikdikan hanggang huli. We’re a young team, we need games like this to toughen us up,” Guiao said in the postgame interview.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 119 – Treadwell 25, Caracut 23, Nambaatc 19, Belga 16, Santillan 10, Clarito 9, Mamuyac 8, Norwood 4, Datu 4, Asistio 1, Borboran 0

TNT 112– Hollis-Jefferson 50, Oftana 37, Aurin 7, Galinato 6, Khobuntin 6, Heruela 3, Montalbo 2, K.Williams 1, Reyes 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Ponferrada 0

QUARTERS: 32-31, 66-62, 89-91, 119-112