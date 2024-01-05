PBA Images

MANILA – NorthPort Batang Pier has secured a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after cruising past also-ran Blackwater Bossing, 106-89, on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Batang Pier shrugged off a two-game losing slump after bowing to Meralco and Phoenix Super LPG before the holiday break.

They clinched win number six which was the magic number to at least secure a spot for the next round.

Joshua Munzon was on fire for NorthPort, top-scoring with 20 points on efficient 7 of 11 shooting in the field, with four boards and four dimes. Venky Jois also contributed 19 points and 20 rebounds in the victory.

"It feels good, started the year with a win. And you feel good to go on in the playoffs," Munzon, who also nabbed his first Player of the Game honors, said in the postgame conference.

Rey Suerte held the fort for the Bossing, tallying 20 points on perfect shooting inside the arc.

The Bonnie Tan-led had a massive 39-point third quarter to push back Blackwater and never allowed it to return.

The Bossing, meanwhile, are now on a nine-game losing streak at 1-9.