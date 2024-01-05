Legends face off as Manny Pacquiao battles Muay Thai fighter

Manny Pacquiao with Buakaw Banchamek. From Manny Pacquiao's Facebook page

Get ready for an electrifying clash as Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao steps into the ring with Muay Thai maestro Buakaw Banchamek for an exhibition spectacle on April 20 in Thailand.

Dubbed "The Match of Legend," the showdown boasts a jaw-dropping budget of $25 million or ₱1.36 billion, creating waves since its initial announcement in July 2023.

According to organizers, brace yourself for "six three-minute rounds with two-minute breaks" in this epic encounter. While broadcast rights remain a mystery, speculation leans towards a dazzling PPV experience.

At 41, Buakaw, formerly Buakaw Por Pramuk, stands as a Nak Muay titan, accumulating over 240 wins across a 24-year career in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Recognized globally, he's best known for his legendary reign in K-1 MAX during the 2000s. In his latest feat, he triumphed over the seasoned Saenchai in a bare-knuckle Muay Thai showdown this past November.