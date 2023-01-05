PNVF to revive National U18 spikefest in Feb., March

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will revive the PNVF National U18 Championships for Boys and Girls in February and March, federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara announced on Thursday.

“This is to reactivate the grassroots and age-group competitions which will also be basis of the selection of national age-group teams,” Suzara said.

The joint tournament is scheduled February 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 and March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12, both at the spruced-up Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Inquiries and registration are available at the PNVF website.

The last time the inter-secondary U18 tournament was held was when the PNVF was still called the Philippine Amateur Volleyball Association decades ago.

The PNVF was the busiest national sports association in 2022, having hosted major international competitions — the men's and women's leg of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in June at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Asian Volleyball Confederation Women’s Cup in August, and the Champions League in November both at the PhilSports Arena, as well as the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in Subic in December with Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga winning gold and Genesa Jane “Jen” Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez settling for silver.

On tap for 2023 are again the VNL at the Mall of Asia Arena in July and Champions League in November.

The PNVF also forged a training partnership with the Japan Volleyball Association for indoor and beach volleyball.