Mark Jay Bacojo (right). Handout photo

Filipino chessers dominated the recently concluded Hong Kong Bauhinia U18 Chess Invitational, finishing as champion in the team competition.

The trio of Mark Jay Bacojo, Ayana Nicole Usman, and Alexandra Sydney Paez had a dominant showing in the main event of the tournament staged by the Hong Kong Chess Federation.

The tournament featured 22 junior players aged 10-17 from South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

Bacojo also won as first runner-up in the Individual category and the Blitz bowl category.

Geoffrey Kao, the Honorary President of the Hong Kong Chess Federation, praised the effort exerted by the participants.

“Although chess is a mind sport, a 4-5 hour game demands no less energy than a typical physical sport, and the players also need to put in much time in training. I hope that more and more people in Asia will learn about chess as a mentally and physically rewarding intellectual sport and support our players," he said.