Mark Magsayo during his clash with Gary Russell Jr. Amanda Westcott, Showtime.



Mark Magsayo's WBC featherweight title win over long-time champion Gary Russell Jr. was nominated for RING Magazine's Upset of the Year.

Magsayo joined Dmitry Bivol, Hector Garcia and Jai Opetaia as nominees for the honor which began in 1980 with Yasutsune Uehara’s sixth-round KO of WBA 130-pound titleholder Sammy Serrano.

Magsayo's victory over Russell in January 2022 was significant as he beat the longest reigning active champion at the time.

It was a tough fight for the Filipino brawler-swarmer as he faced a highly technical boxer in Russell who managed to reach the final bell despite a torn tendon in his right shoulder.

In the end, Magsayo got 114-114, 115-113 and 115-113 to wrest the WBC featherweight crown from Russell.

Magsayo's title reign, however, was short-lived as he lost the crown to Mexico's Rey Vargas via spilt decision in July 2022.

