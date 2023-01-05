Bay Area's Andrew Nicholson in action against Ginebra in Game 3 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images

It looks like Andrew Nicholson will stay as Bay Area's import for PBA Commissioner's Cup Game 4 against Barangay Ginebra.

This, despite the 32-year-old import sustaining an ankle injury in Game 3.

The Bay Area management has not submitted a petition for change of import until the Thursday noon deadline.

The Dragons could have availed the services of their back-up Myles Powell. However, Powell himself is also down with an injury.

The 6-foot-9 Nicholson sprained his left ankle in the dying minutes of Game 3 and had to be assisted off the court.

As per agreement with the league, Nicholson can not be replaced by any import other than Powell.

If both of them are not healthy enough, Bay Area will have to take on the Gin Kings without a reinforcement.

Nicholson was held to a conference low 23 points in Game 3.

