Bay Area's Powell highlights foul discrepancy, tells PBA to 'do better'

MANILA, Philippines -- Bay Area import Myles Powell made his feelings clear after Game 3 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals, where the Dragons absorbed an 89-82 defeat to the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

Bay Area led by as much as 14 points on Wednesday night, but they could not hold off the Gin Kings in the fourth quarter. Justin Brownlee scored 19 points in the final quarter, and clutch shots by Scottie Thompson and Jamie Malonzo completed the Ginebra comeback.

For Powell -- who is on Bay Area's injured/reserve roster for the Finals -- the loss is not entirely their fault.

"Foul Count 28 to 12 is a JOKE LOL DO BETTER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he posted on Twitter after the game, even tagging the official PBA account.

"We shot 10 free throws they shot 38," he later added.

The Dragons had gone 4-of-10 from the foul line for the entire game, while Ginebra went 24-of-38. Brownlee, by his lonesome, shot twice as many free throws as the whole Bay Area team, and made 15 of them.

The Ginebra import went 11-of-14 at the line in the fourth quarter, and caused Hayden Blankley to foul out with still 5:33 to play in the game.

When told that Bay Area had a 21-5 free throw advantage in Game 2 -- which they won, 99-82 -- Powell refused to back down.

"Y’all saying we shot 21 free throws in game 2 & y’all only shot 5 proves exactly my point… something ain’t right clearly the refs making the difference between who wins or not when it should just be a fair called game," he tweeted.

Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian, for his part, opted not to speak after the loss, which put them at a 1-2 disadvantage in the best-of-7 Finals series.

"I really don’t think you wanna hear what I have to say. You guys saw the game," he said.

The Dragons only have one day to recover before facing Ginebra in Game 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

