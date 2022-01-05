Photo from Petro Gazz's Twitter account

The Petro Gazz Angels bade farewell to nine players, including top libero Kat Arado and prolific blocker Ria Meneses.

The Angels appeared to have not renewed the contracts of Arado, who won the Best Libero plum in last year’s Premier Volleyball League (PVL), and Meneses, the tournament’s Best Middle Blocker.

Also leaving Petro Gazz are national team spiker Ces Molina, Jerrili Malabanan, Ivy Perez, Jessey de Leon, Mean Mendrez, Alina Bicar and Rica Enclona.

This leaves the PVL’s second runner-up with only five remaining athletes -- Myla Pablo, Chie Saet, Grethcel Soltones, Remy Palma, and Seth Rodriguez.

“Through all the ups and downs, twists and turns, it has been one interesting ride. We, your Petro Gazz Angels family, would like to thank you all for our journey shared this 2021,” the team said in an announcement on Twitter.

“Thank you, Angels! We wish you all the best!” it added.

The Angels swept Choco Mucho in their best-of-three series for third place during the inaugural season of PVL as a professional league at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte in August 2021.