PSC urged to overrule PATAFA decision on Obiena

MANILA, Philippines -- A congressman is calling on the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to overrule the country's athletics federation after it announced plans to drop Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena from the national training pool.

Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles on Wednesday said that the decision of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) to expel Obiena from the national training pool is a violation of the constitution.

Nograles, also the vice chair of the House Committee on Youth and Sports Development, called on the PSC to express its support for Obiena, or risk that the country will be "robbed of possible gold medals from the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, SEA Games in Vietnam, Asian Games in China, World Championships in Oregon."

Obiena, 26, was found to have misappropriated funds by an investigative committee formed by the PATAFA. The pole vaulter has denied all allegations and vowed to face all the charges that will be filed against him by the national sports association.

The PATAFA, aside from dropping Obiena from the national team, also intends to file a case of estafa against their own athlete.

Nograles said the actions of PATAFA, headed by its president, Philip Ella Juico, is a "big disgrace" for the country and has possibly imperiled the Philippines' quest for gold medals in various international athletic competitions.

"I don't understand why Juico had to do this kind of action whereas he could have just admitted he was wrong, apologized, and moved on. It is without a doubt that he wrongly accused Obiena of financial indiscretion," Nograles said in a statement.

"He should have been a sportsman enough to accept his mistake. Juico is the face of everything that is wrong about Philippine sports," he added. "Because of this mess, we have already been robbed of a possible competition medal this January."

"The PSC should not allow PATAFA to jeopardize our sports programs because of personal pride. The national interest must always come first when it comes to sports," Nograles stressed.

The solon further challenged the PSC not to be a "fence-sitter" on the issue. The PSC had offered to mediate between Obiena and the PATAFA, but withdrew when Obiena opted "to submit to procedures conducted by other institutions."

"Juico has done much for sports, but maybe he should retire and just give EJ Obiena his once-in-a-lifetime medal run. Obiena and national glory should be protected at all costs. The PSC should exercise its mandate as provided under the Law and protected by the Constitution," said Nograles.

Nograles stressed that under Section 19, Article XIV of the Philippine Constitution, it was clearly provided that the State shall encourage sports competitions which prompted the enactment of Republic Act no. 6847 that created the PSC "as a single, unified and integrated national sports policy-making body."

In the same law, PATAFA as a national sports association is subject to supervisory and visitorial powers of the PSC, Nograles noted.

"Again, the same law clearly delineates that the primary responsibility of the Philippine Olympic Committee is our country's participation in international sports competitions and not PATAFA. With the POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) announcing that Obiena is the recognized athlete to compete on behalf of the Republic, the PATAFA order should be disregarded," Nograles said.

Nograles added that the PSC should overturn the decision of the PATAFA because apart from the fact that this is contrary to its constitutional mandate, the Philippines does not have any other gold medal contender in pole vault other than Obiena.

"Who should compete for the Philippines? Obiena as the Asian record holder at 5.93 meters is the best-qualified athlete in Asia, followed by China with 5.80 meters. Can Philip Juico take his place and pole vault that high?" Nograles asked.

The lawmaker said by overturning the decision of the PATAFA, the PSC can also save the country from embarrassment and assure Obiena that he has the support of the government and the Filipino people.

"It would be in the best interest of the republic that PATAFA will also support Obiena. The PSC can directly fund Obiena and his training program, and there is no legal hindrance in doing so. The PSC does not need to fund Obiena through the PATAFA. In fact, it is even likely that the PATAFA has not yet fully liquidated to the PSC all the funding the association has received and could be subject to COA review and investigation," Nograles said.

